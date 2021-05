Her Squad Is Full of A-Listers

Growing up in L.A. lent itself to Caroline fostering friendships with many Hollywood stars, including Paris and Nicky Hilton and the Kardashian family. “It’s hard to stay as close as we used to be, you know, but we’re, like, friends where, like, no matter how much time passes [we’re good],” she told Us. “We’ve been through a lot.”

