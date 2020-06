A Prediction

The American Idol alum revealed during the second episode on June 3 that Fisher had a feeling they would have another son. “Mike came to me one day and said, ‘We’re gonna have another baby and it’s gonna be a boy and his name’s gonna be Jacob,’” she said, to which he added: “Not audibly, but I just heard, I just sensed that God told me that we’re gonna have a son and his name’s Jacob.” She gave birth to Jacob in January 2019.