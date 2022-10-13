‘Casper’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Christina Ricci, Devon Sawa and More

Cathy Moriarty
The New York native is a Hollywood legend with a career spanning over 40 years, earning multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations throughout her lifetime.
Following her appearance as Carrigan Crittenden in Casper, Moriarty made various big screen and TV debuts including featured roles in Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order Criminal Intent and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Moriarty also starred as Hilary Duff's witch aunt in the direct-to-video film, Casper Meets Wendy, which premiered in 1998.