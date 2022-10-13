‘Casper’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Christina Ricci, Devon Sawa and More

Christina Ricci

The same year she portrayed Kat in the spooky classic, Ricci starred alongside her Casper costar Sawa in the coming-of-age film Now and Then. The California native went on to land roles in predominately independent productions but has been featured in various blockbuster hits – including 1997’s The Ice Storm, 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and 1999’s Sleepy Hollow.

Ricci has also been a household name on the smaller screen, landing lead parts in ABC’s Pan Am and The Lizzy Bordon Chronicles. In 2021, she was cast as Missy in Showtime’s critically acclaimed Yellowjackets, which earned her a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.