‘Casper’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Christina Ricci, Devon Sawa and More

Devon Sawa

Sawa starred opposite Ricci in Now and Then the same year he landed his debut role as Casper. The Canada native then went on to become a household name in the horror genre, starring in Idle Hands (1999) and Final Destination (2000). The Little Giants actor was featured in Eminem’s music video for his song “Stan” and landed a lead role on the CW’s spy drama Nikita in 2010.

In 2021, Sawa returned to his horror roots to star in Black Friday before appearing on SyFy’s Chucky series that same year. In 2022 had a guest role on the critically acclaimed HBO Max show Hacks opposite Jean Smart.