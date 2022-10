Eric Idle

Idle is best known for his participation in the comedy troupe Monty Python. He is also the writer of the music and lyrics for Broadway’s musical Spamalot, which is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He took home the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2005.

After a few decades of living outside the spotlight, Idle revived his career in 2012 when he performed in a one-hour symphony of British music at the Olympic games closing ceremony.