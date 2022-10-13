‘Casper’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Christina Ricci, Devon Sawa and More

Joe Alaskey, Brad Garrett, Joe Nipote

Alaskey, who lent his voice to Stinkie, was the voice of a multitude of Warner Brothers characters over the span of his career including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Tweety and Speedy Gonzales. He also voiced Plucky Duck on Tiny Toon Adventures from 1990 to 1995 and Grandpa Lou Pickles on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats. Alaskey died of cancer in February 2016 at the age of 63.

Garrett, who voiced Fatso in the family-friendly Halloween flick, is most well known for his role on the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and was nominated for an Emmy Award after portraying Jackie Gleason in the television film Gleason in 2002.

Garrett has also lent his voice talents to A Bug’s Life, Stuart Little, Finding Nemo, Garfield, Ratatouille and Tangled and has won three Emmy awards.

Beyond his role as Stretch in Casper, Nipote is best known for starring as Frankie Waters in NBC & UPN’s Viper for five seasons. In 2014 he voiced Jean Lafoote, the “crunch berry-seeking pirate” in the animated web series, Cap’n Crunch.