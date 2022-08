Jon Huertas

Huertas played Detective Javier Esposito, who dates medical examiner Lanie. The New York native then appeared in Altered Perception, Imprisoned, Exile, Initiation and Typhoon: We’re in It. The actor portrayed Miguel Rivas on This Is Us from 2016 to 2022. He directed two episodes of the NBC drama and has more than 15 producing credits to his name.

The former air force solider married Nicole Huertas in 2014.