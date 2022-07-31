‘Castle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic and More

Molly C. Quinn
The Texas native portrayed Richard’s daughter, Alexis Castle. Quinn then appeared in The Last Rampage, Newly Single, Doctor Sleep, Agnes and Ways & Means. In 2021, she acted alongside Fillion on an episode of The Rookie. Behind the camera, she’s worked in the music department and as a producer on Agnes, Diary of a Spy and 2022’s Lovely, Dark and Deep.
In May 2022, the Winx Club alum celebrated five years of sobriety. Quinn has been dating former Bachelor producer Elan Gale since 2015.