‘Castle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic and More

Nathan Fillion

Fillion portrayed author Richard Castle, who teams up with Kate to help solve crimes. The Canada native continued his TV career with roles on Con Man, Santa Clarita Diet, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Modern Family, Bridgewater, Big Mouth and Robot Chicken. He’s been playing John Nolan on The Rookie since 2018 and voicing 42 on Resident Alien since 2021. Fillion’s movie credits include Cars 3, Night Hunter and The Suicide Squad.

The Firefly alum made his producer debut on Castle in 2015 and has since worked behind the camera on Con Man, The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. Fillion cofounded the non-profit organization Kids Need to Read in 2007 with author PJ Haarsma.