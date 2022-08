Penny Johnson Jerald

Jerald joined the cast during season 4 as Captain Victoria Gates. She exited the series in 2015 after three seasons. The Maryland native has since voiced President Waller in the Justice League: Gods and Monsters video and Sarafina in 2019’s The Lion King. She also appeared in Parker’s Anchor and Celeste’s Dreams. Jerald began playing Dr. Claire Finn on Orville in 2017.

The 24 alum wed Gralin Jerald in 1982. The twosome share one child, daughter Danyel.