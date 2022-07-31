‘Castle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic and More

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

The actor played Captain Roy Montgomery on seasons 1 to 3 from 2009 to 2011. He then starred on Public Morals, The Quad, Billions, David Makes Man and appeared in Obsession. In 2020, Santiago-Hudson wrote the screenplay for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which won the Black Film Critics Circle Award and the Chicago Indie Critics Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The following year, he wrote, directed and starred in Lackawanna Blues on Broadway. In 2022, the Another World alum directed Broadway’s Skeleton Crew and worked as the MTC artist adviser on How I Learned to Drive.

The New York native is married to Jeannie Santiago. The duo share two children: son Trey and daughter Lily. Santiago-Hudson is also the father of sons Broderick and Ruben from a previous relationship.