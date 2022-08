Seamus Dever

Dever played Detective Kevin Ryan. The Michigan native then appeared in Mindgame — which he also worked on as an executive producer — and Awaken. He has also had guest starring roles on Legion, MacGyver, Titans, The Rookie and NCIS: Los Angeles. Dever is set to portray Lawrence Kane in Invitation to a Murder which as of 2022 was in post-production.

The actor married Juliana Dever in 2006. The couple share several dogs and travel the world when they aren’t acting.