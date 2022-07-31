‘Castle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic and More

Stana Katic

The Canadian actress played Detective Kate Beckett with the New York City police department. Katic went on to appear in Sister Cities, The Rendezvous, Lost in Florence, The Possession of Hannah Grace and A Call to Spy. She starred on Absentia from 2017 to 2020, portraying Emily Byrne. The actress has multiple producer credits as well, having worked on Castle and serving an executive producer on Absentia. Katic is associated with multiple charities, including The Alternative Travel Project, which she founded in 2010.

Us confirmed in June 2022 that Katic and husband Kris Brkljac secretly welcomed their first child in late 2021. The couple have been married since April 2015.