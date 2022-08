Susan Sullivan

Sullivan played Richard’s mother, Martha Rodgers, who lives with him and his daughter, Alexis. The New York native continued her TV success with roles on The Kominsky Method, Big Hero 6: The Series and Last Man Standing. The Emmy nominee has also appeared in The Drop, Diary of a Spy and The Grotto.

The Dharma & Greg alum and author and psychologist Connell Cowan have been together since 1989.