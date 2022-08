Tamala Jones

Jones portrayed medical examiner Lanie Parish, who dated Javi on and off during the series. The California native then had a recurring role on L.A.’s Finest before playing Gunnery Sergeant Miller on SEAL Team, Lanalee “Lana” Ray on Rebel and Sarina Washington on 9-1-1: Lone Star. She briefly reunited with Fillion for two episodes of The Rookie in 2022. Jones has also starred in American Nightmares, What Men Want, Holiday Rush and Lola 2.