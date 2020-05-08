Music All the Celebrity Cameos in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s ‘Stuck With U’ Music Video By Mariah Cooper May 8, 2020 Vevo/YouTube 12 2 / 12 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin The married couple took a stroll in nature as Justin sang on the track. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News