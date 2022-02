Anna Kendrick

In a teaser for Rocket Mortgage’s full Big Game commercial, the Pitch Perfect star nervously tries to speak to her yet-to-be-revealed costar. “I’m so excited we’re in the Rocket Super Bowl commercial together. I’ve just loved you since I was a kid. Not that you’re old! I mean, you look great. That’s not important,” Kendrick rants. The camera reveals that her colleague is Barbie, the classic doll.