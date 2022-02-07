Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Brie Larson

The Captain Marvel actress is usually flying solo as the Nissan spokeswoman in car ads, but she’ll get some help from a few famous faces in the February spot for the 2023 Nissan Z.

It’s no coincidence that Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Gurira (Black Panther) are fellow Marvel stars. The Super Bowl commercial is designed to look like a movie trailer, called Thrill Driver, but expect a few laughs as the Schitt’s Creek alum is sure to crack a few jokes. Plus, one of Levy’s former TV costars makes a surprise cameo.