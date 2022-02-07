Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The married couple teamed up for Amazon’s Alexa commercial. The smart assistant can almost read their minds, but what if it could actually know their thoughts? The two dream of scenarios where Alexa gets them into trouble with her telepathic powers.

“When you have to do those love scenes with hot guys, is that fun or is that, like, the worst?” the Saturday Night Live actor asks.

“The worst,” the Black Widow star assures him. Alexa then starts playing Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies.”