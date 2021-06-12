Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Chris Hemsworth

The Thor star revealed that he almost didn’t get the Marvel role because of audition nerves.

“I was intimidated by the director, Kenneth Branagh. To me, he is Shakespeare. My brother, Liam [Hemsworth], was luckier. He was one of the final five guys up for the part,” Chris explained to W Magazine in January 2014.

The Ghostbusters actor tried out again when the casting agents struggled to find anyone the first time around.

“My manager said, ‘If you liked Liam, maybe you’ll also like his older brother.’ That time, I was pissed off. I didn’t care about Shakespeare anymore. Swagger got me the part,” Chris added.