Courteney Cox

Most fans consider the Friends star’s cameo in Bruce Springsteen‘s music video for “Dancing In the Dark” to be iconic, but she has a much more humiliating memory tied to it. “I went in to [director] Brian De Palma‘s office, he put on the music and said, ‘Will you dance?'” Cox recalled during a March 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “It was so embarrassing. I think that’s why I got it, because I was [nervous] … I think that’s what they wanted, a fan that just couldn’t believe it.” Though working with The Boss was an “incredible” experience, Cox confessed that she doesn’t like watching the video back. “I mean, God, did you see my dance? It was pathetic,” she said. “I’m not a bad dancer, but that was horrible. I was so nervous.”