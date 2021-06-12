Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Eddie Redmayne

The Fantastic Beasts actor had a less than productive audition for Kylo Ren in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

“They gave me, like, a Star Trek scene – or, like, something from Pride and Prejudice. It was one of those films. With films that top secret, they don’t give you the actual lines,” Redmayne told Uproxx in November 2016. “So they give you a scene from Pride and Prejudice, but then they tell you you’re auditioning for the baddie. If you’re me, you then put some ridiculous voice on.”

The Academy Award winner called the moment “hilarious,” but his approach wasn’t what worked for the casting agents.

“And after, like, 10 shots [Nina Gold] is like, ‘You got anything else?’ I was like, ‘No,'” he shared.