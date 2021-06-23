Elizabeth Olsen

“Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones. I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script,” Olsen said on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2021, revealing she was reading for the part of the Mother of Dragons Khaleesi, which ultimately went to Emilia Clarke. “I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback.”