Hugh Jackman Recalls His 'Humiliating' Audition With Sandra Bullock

Hugh Jackman

The Australia native revealed that he auditioned for Sandra Bullock‘s love interest in Miss Congeniality — a role that ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt.

“No one knew X-Men yet. I was a nobody,” Jackson told Variety in October 2022. He explained that he’d been surprised to see Bullock when he walked into the audition. “It was the first time I’d tested [with another actor]. I was impressed that she was in there. I didn’t expect her to be in there. I’m guessing eight people she tested with,” he said.

The Greatest Showman star recalled that the Blind Side actress was “amazing” and that he felt unprepared in comparison. “I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough,” he told the outlet.

Jackson described the experience as “humiliating,” especially because his agent had told him to land the role just so they could use it as a bargaining chip for another movie he was doing.