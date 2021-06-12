Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Jake Gyllenhaal

“I remember there [were] a lot of stage directions, so there were no lines,” Gyllenhaal explained to Jimmy Fallon in 2016. “We didn’t have any lines to say, really. It was just, like, finding the ring, you are supposed to open the thing, and there’s a ring there. … I remember I didn’t really do it, because I didn’t understand it because there were no lines. So, I walked up, opened it up, and was like, ‘Is that good?’”

The Lord of the Rings director expressed that the audition wasn’t good and even told the actor to “fire” his agents.