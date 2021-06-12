Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Jennifer Garner

The actress revealed that it was her own audition rules that led to her worst experience.

The Love, Simon star explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2014 that she preferred to stick to one outfit for a specific role that she was auditioning for. After making it to the fourth round in the casting process, Garner found out that it was her choice in clothes that made her stand out – but not in the best way.

“‘We do want to bring Jennifer back, but does she have any other clothes?'” she recalled the casting agent asking her team.