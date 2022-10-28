Taylor Swift Recalls Auditioning for 2012 'Les Mis' Movie 'For a Good Time'

Taylor Swift

A decade after its premiere, the “Cardigan” songstress remembered auditioning for the 2012 movie adaptation of Les Misérables. “Basically I was up for two roles,” she recalled on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show in October 2022. “I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn’t going to get the role.”

Auditioning alongside Eddie Redmayne as Marius was a “nightmare” for Swift. “When I got there they put me in full 19th century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?'” she said. “They made me look like death. … When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!”