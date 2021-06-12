Matt LeBlanc and More Hollywood Stars Remember Their Worst Auditions

Tina Fey

“I didn’t realize that the commercial was set at a McDonald’s drive-thru, so you had to go up, like, [from the side],” Fey explained during a March 2014 clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And I have this big ‘ol scar on my face, which I didn’t realize was going to be featured prominently in my audition for McDonald’s. … So basically, after a two-and-a-half-hour wait, I got in there and was like … ‘Hi, I’ll have a Big Mac and my scar will have an orange soda.’ And then I just left, because they weren’t going to give me that.”