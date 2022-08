Zoey Dutch

The Set It Up actress auditioned for Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, a role that ultimately went to Jennifer Lawrence.

During an August 2022 appearance on the “Lights Camera Barstool” podcast, Dutch revealed that she “knew she didn’t get” the role after the screen test because of a comment made by someone involved in the casting process.

“He was like, ‘Why don’t you read this other part?’ … Yeah, that one was a little painful,” she said.