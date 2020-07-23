Evanna Lynch

The actress described herself as an “obsessive Harry Potter fan” before she was cast as Luna Lovegood in 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

“It’s quite embarrassing,” she said on the “Talking Tastebuds” podcast in June 2020. “I did everything, I queued up for the books, I wrote fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe and got his autograph, and I wrote fan mail to JK Rowling. It was so weird to go from being a fan that used to stalk Daniel Radcliffe to being someone people send fan mail to.”