Jack Harlow

The rapper explained that the boy wizard influenced him not only in his writing but also his determination to succeed.

“When I was in the second grade, I went to an elementary school that had a competitive program,” Harlow said While accepting his award for Variety’s Hitmaker of Tomorrow in December 2021. “You could read a book and then take a quiz on that book, and if you passed the quiz, indicating you had really read the book, you would get awarded a certain amount of points. The bigger more challenging the book, the more points you earned. I read every book I could find. I read all the Harry Potter books. Boy, those Harry Potter books are worth some points.”

At the end of the school year, the top three readers were announced with fifth graders being in the third and second spots. Harlow, as a second grader, won by a landslide.

“It was a competition and it brought out the competitor in me, which is a big part of the genre I’m in,” he explained. “All that reading is what made me the writer I am now, and I’m pretty sure it’s what’s going to make me the Hitmaker of Tomorrow.”