Margot Robbie

“I’m in Gryffindor, obviously … but I totally rigged my answers [on the Pottermore quiz],” the Suicide Squad star told Elle in 2016. “I could totally tell which answers were going to get me into Gryffindor, and so those were my answers. I do think I’d be in Gryffindor anyway, but I definitely manipulated the quiz in my favor. I wouldn’t have been bummed with Ravenclaw, though.”