Zendaya and Tom Holland

“I think I might know more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling,” Holland said in a February 2020 BBC1 Radio interview. “I’m, like, obsessed with Harry Potter.“

Zendaya, meanwhile, has said that she finds the films “calming,” telling InStyle in August 2019 that she probably watches at least part of a Harry Potter movie “once a day.”

Both the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars were put to the test in December 2021 when BBC Radio 1 quizzed them on the names of Potter-verse pets, and they would’ve made Hermione Granger proud, getting every single question right.