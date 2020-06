Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson

The Avengers stars have appeared in eight movies together, and their friendship shows no signs of slowing down. Of their chemistry, Johansson explained to Entertainment Weekly in March 2020, “It’s really a result of 10 years of knowing somebody and being able to have a kind of intimacy with them that I think you get from just spending a lot of time with somebody and knowing their soft underbelly.”