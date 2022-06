Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

The Office costars dated during the show’s run but decided they were better off as friends. Kaling revealed in May 2019 that Novak has a special place in her and daughter Katherine’s lives. “B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” she told GoodHousekeeping.com. “He’s the godfather to my daughter.” (Kaling is also mother of son Spencer.)