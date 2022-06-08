Shailene Woodley and Megan Park

The former Secret Life of the American Teenager costars gushed over each other in January 2022 ahead of the release of Park’s movie The Fallout. “I’m so proud of you dude,” Woodley wrote via Instagram. “I couldn’t be more inspired by the way you so uniquely use your force to tell stories that not only MATTER, but also that are told in innovative, beautiful, honest and real ways.”

The Divergent star added: “The ultimate babe. My forever muse. Just don’t let it get to your head. Even though you’re a 1000000000000000000000/1 writer/director/creator now, don’t think our kitchen musical karaoke parties are over.”

Park shed more light on their friendship in the comments section. “I am so grateful for you,” she responded. “Thank you for coming to play and being so supportive and inspiring. I love you. Since I met you in those Keds at 15, from kitchen karaoke to holding hands and sobbing through several Broadway shows… can’t wait to keep being inspired and creating together forever. Ily ily ily.”