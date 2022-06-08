Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario

The actresses played Emily and Spencer, respectively, on Pretty Little Liars. Although the teen drama ended in 2017 after seven seasons, the pair grew very close after they both became moms. Bellisario shares daughters Aurora (born in 2018) and Elliot (born in 2021) with husband Patrick J. Adams and the BÉIS founder welcomed daughters Atlas and Rome in 2019 and 2022, respectively, with partner Matte Babel.

In June 2020, Mitchell told Us that she had Bellisario on speed dial for baby advice. “She’s so incredible with everything that she does, but especially in the mother role,” the Canada native said at the time.

“Name me a better human being … I’ll wait. @shaymitchell you are a goddess among us and whether you’re a block away (coolest neighbor) or all the way up on Canadialand (come home soon please) I could not be more grateful to be your friend. Love you babe, to the moon and back,” Bellisario captioned an April 2021 Instagram birthday message to the Dollface actress.