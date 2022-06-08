Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Disney alum reflected on feeling a “familial quality” on the set of Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. “I felt very welcomed by the crew and cast, everybody was so lovely to me,” she said in October 2021. “I became very close with Timothée. We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell.'”

She went on to describe her “wonderful” bond with the Lady Bird actor, gushing, “We talk all the time about how fun it’s gonna be if we get to do it. Selfishly, I want to do [a second film] to have fun and spend time with my friend.”