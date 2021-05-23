Pete Davidson and More 90 Day Fiance Celeb Fans

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After production was delayed on the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the A-list duo took to their Instagram Stories to beg TLC for more content.

“TLC, we need the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé NOW,” the Game of Thrones actress said in a clip. “We’re in quarantine and we need it.”

The Voice coach joined in as well. “Love is real!” he shouted off camera.

Turner also revealed that 90 Day Fiancé is one of her top-three guilty pleasure shows during a March 2020 Elle Magazine interview.

“I’m basically one of them,” she joked.