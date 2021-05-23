Pete Davidson and More 90 Day Fiance Celeb Fans

Amy Schumer

The Amy Schumer Learns to Cook star defended cast member Debbie Johnson after she was mocked for wearing jeans to her son Colt Johnson’s wedding.

“You looked perfect. Don’t listen to these haters, Deb!” Schumer wrote in a December 2018 Instagram comment. “Thank you, Amy,” the reality star replied. “Have a safe and Happy New Year to you and your family. Get lots of rest.”

The next month, Schumer shared that she gets “starstruck by reality stars” during an interview with Today. “Like if I saw someone from ’90 Day Fiancé,’ those kind of people.”