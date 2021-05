Chrissy Teigen

“What’s a good season of 90 Day Fiancé for a beginner who has no idea what this show is? I’m guessing 1? We’re gonna binge,” the model tweeted in August 2019. The rest was history.

Two months later, she was such a big fan that she bought herself a cameo from cast member Zied Hakimi.

“Changing this prompt to ‘myself’ has to be top 10 saddest moments for me,” she wrote in October 2019.