David Beckham

The soccer player revealed during the May 2021 reunion that he watches Friends when he is away from wife Victoria Beckham and their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. “You know, I travel a lot and I’m always in hotels, I’ve always got down time,” he explained. “When I’m missing the kids, when I’m missing the family, I put on Friends because it makes me smile.”

David added that he considers himself to be most like Monica because he is “a clean freak” and revealed that his favorite episode is “The One Where No One’s Ready” from season 3. “It’s one of those episodes that when I’m away and I’m feeling a little bit low, I put it on and it makes me smile — almost to the point of crying,” he confessed.