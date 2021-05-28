Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum is so devoted to Friends that he considers himself a Geller. “I can’t quite be specific about which one, but I know I’m part of the Geller family,” he detailed during the May 2021 reunion. “I’m incredibly anal, I’m neurotic as hell and I wear overly tight trousers.”

One of Harington’s favorite episodes is season 5’s “The One With the Cop,” and he applauded the cast’s mastery of physical comedy. “[It’s] one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV,” he said of Schwimmer, Aniston and Perry’s famous “pivot” scene.