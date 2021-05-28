Selena Gomez

The Disney Channel alum took her appreciation for the series to a whole new level in January 2020 when she interviewed Aniston on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Rachel was my life!” Gomez divulged. “I cried when the whole season was over, but what made me so happy is now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed and it just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic.”

The Morning Show star replied, “You’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house, we’ve had pizza — girl after my own heart.”