Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor’

Jennifer Aniston

“You know what I find fascinating? The Bachelor,” the Friends alum said in Allure magazine’s February 2011 issue. “I was mesmerized by how these girls, they meet this guy, they have three dates together or something, and they’re weeping as though they’ve just lost the love of their life. I don’t understand that.”

Years later, Aniston joked that she would be willing to take over for Chris Harrison following his permanent departure from the franchise.

“OK, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden,” the actress told InStyle in August 2021.