Amanda Seyfried

“I’m going to take some of your time away — nobody told me that I would be meeting you,” the Dropout star gushed to Rachel Lindsay, who was interviewing her for Extra in March 2022. “They did not tell me. Hold on a second. Just give me a second. I’m sorry, I can’t help it, I’m just a big fan.”

Five months later, the Mean Girls actress gushed about ABC’s choice to have two Bachelorettes — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — on season 19 of the show. “It’s the best thing they’ve ever done,” Seyfried said during an August 2022 interview on SiriusXM. “I am most passionate about that direction from now on. I don’t know how you can do it any other way.”