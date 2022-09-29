Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

They’re big fans! The That 70’s Show alums appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season to help her find love. Not only did the couple host a group date, but they also raved about their love for the ABC dating series!

The Luckiest Girl Alive actress has continued to keep up with the ABC franchise long after her cameo.

“I have kids and a family. There’s only so much that you can do [to relax],” Kunis told Extra in September 2022. “My version of unwinding: come home, my husband hands me a glass of wine, and I sit there and I decompress. I watch reality TV or I read some dumb articles or try not to focus and hyperfocus on something.”

As a dutiful member of Bachelor Nation, the actress tuned in for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season.

“This whole season to me was a little wonky because it was one of these weird things where you didn’t even have time to invest in anybody’s relationship because they were showcasing two separate people falling madly in love,” Kunis said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” later that September. “And you’re, like normally within the span of a season, you watch the people fall in love and you are invested. And here you never even got to watch them fall in love. It kind of just happened. And then they were in love. He was, she was in love. He was in love.”

After watching Rachel and Tino Franco’s emotional breakup amid cheating allegations, Kunis noted that the show’s drama got “too real.”

She added: “I don’t like it. … I just like the entertainment part. … I was like, ‘Bad, bad, bad actions on his behalf. Like, really stupid dude.’ Don’t go super extreme night one, right? But also maybe just bad communication skills amongst everybody.”