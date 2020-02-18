Celebrities Who Love ‘The Bachelor’!

Daniel Radcliffe

“The Bachelor, I’m doing a lot of. I say this to people and they seem surprised,” the Harry Potter star revealed on Good Morning America in January 2019. “I would also like to say I used to be, like, one of those guys that was like, ‘Yeah, you know, my girlfriend makes me watch it.’ It’s not. I’m making the choice. It’s me. Week after week … I think I used to be really annoying and snobby about it and I actually started watching it and I’m like, ‘Nah, I like it.'”

Radcliffe added that he’s “very obsessed” with season 23, starring Colton Underwood. “He seems like a nice person this season. They haven’t all been.”