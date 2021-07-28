Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum shared her thoughts on the gymnastics competition in the 2020 Olympics, including Biles’ decision to step away for her mental health. “When you win the USA 5 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal, you deserve to take some time for yourself,” she tweeted in July 2021. “@Simone_Biles, WE LOVE YOU.” After Biles’ teammate Lee took home the gold medal in the individual all-around, Washington posted a GIF of the gymnast with the comment, “SUNI LEE. That’s the tweet.”